Rapper Slatty Zy brags on video he robbed vlogger; he’s now on the run

A Tennessee rapper is now on the run from police after he and his crew bragged in a video that they allegedly robbed a famous vlogger of his jewelry and other items.

Worse, rapper Slatt Zy, who was born Taizion Vinson, had the audacity to ask fans to contact them so that they can charge them a fee to watch the video showing the emcee taking the items from vlogger Miko Worldwide.

Miko, whose birth name is Michael Wolfgang Nichol, filed a “delayed robbery” report to local police on Sept. 1, but refused to prosecute initially, The Chattanoogan reports. Miko later changed his mind after viewing Slatt Zy’s crew publicly bragging about the thievery that took place in Chattanooga.

According to The Chattanoogan, Slatt Zy’s crew directed Miko’s crew from the Avondale Recreation Center to their original meeting spot.

Once Miko and the two videographers were ushered to a house, six to seven males — aged between 18 and 24 — allegedly pointed their handguns at Miko and his two associates. Miko claims that he was subsequently hit in the face with a metal pan and suffered facial injuries. He also told authorities that Slatt Zy took the wallets and phones of the three victims while gaining access to Miko’s bank account.

The alleged robbers then went to an ATM and withdrew $1000. Also, Slatt Zy’s crew also transferred nearly $5K to a woman named Shannon V using CashApp. Furthermore, they took the videographers’ vehicles.

Still, Miko reportedly refused to press charges. However, he called the police department back once he learned that Slatt Zy and his crew were bragging about taking Miko’s gold chain in a video posted on YouTube.

In the clip, Slatt Zy and another man said that they snatched up his chain and other items because Miko allegedly sexually assaulted a pre-teen boy.

“So y’all remember the Miko Worldwide n—- who did that documentary, that vlog? That vid half an M right now on YouTube. And that lil’ s— came out about bruh f—— on that little boy?” Slatt said in the video. “So basically what we did, we had bruh down here yesterday, we took his chain, took his blick [his gun], took his YouTube plaque.”

Slatt hastened to add that they didn’t take the chains because of Miko’s alleged sexual orientation.

“It ain’t even about him being gay, we ain’t got s— against gay muthaf—–. It’s just like bruh touching on kids and s—. He f—— a little boy.”

The newspaper reported that authorities were able to apprehend five of the suspects. This includes Shannon Vinson, one of the men in the posted video. He’s been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Watch Slatty Zy bragging that he and his crew stole from Miko Worldwide.