Erika Prevost discusses her role in the movie ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’

Erika Prevost is a biracial Japanese-Canadian actor born and raised in Montreal. Prevost is known for her role in Saying Yes to Christmas, Colors of Love, the “Dare Me” TV series, and most recently, Bring It On: Cheer or Die.

Prevost spoke with rolling out about her character in Bring It On and being a young Japanese-Canadian actor.

What was your reaction to the script, and what made you say yes to this project?

When I first got the script, I was familiar with Bring It On and the franchise, so of course, I knew what it was, but because it was the first time they were doing a slash, I wasn’t expecting it to be horrifying. One of the things that I liked about the script was the fight scenes and cheerleading. I had acquired some cheerleading skills from a previous show, and to bring that back again and use it for another project and combine the danc[ing] and acting together sold it for me.

How is your character Tori similar to you?

Tori is very different from how I present myself, but a small part of her exists somewhere in me, or else I wouldn’t be able to play her. She is not afraid to show herself and own herself, and I think I learned a lot from her and can see some of those attributes in me. I can be very assertive and own myself, but I think playing her strengthened those parts in me as well, which is a thing that happens when young women are just comfortable with who they are.

How do you feel about being considered one of the top Japanese-Canadian actresses?

I am very fortunate to be in this business at a good time. Of course, we’re still fighting for change, but things are starting to shift, and more opportunities are being created for young artists like me to be in the lead position in projects and have their voices heard.

Being a young Japanese-Canadian actor, does it excite you that people can identify and look up to someone like you?

Yes. That’s the best part, and I don’t think I fully understood what that does for people until the other day I was watching “Everything Everywhere, All At Once” with Michelle Yeoh. She’s such a predominant, powerful, and extremely talented Asian actress, and while watching that movie, there’s a scene between her and her daughter that’s very heartfelt, and it hit me because I saw my mom and myself in that in that scene. I would have never had that experience if it was a White woman or a different ethnicity playing it. Those little moments can move and touch somebody when their experience is reflected and when they see themselves in that situation. I can only dream that somebody would have that kind of experience watching me. It’s very special and much deeper than I can articulate with words.

–jacquelene clarke





