SoFaygo excited about new album ‘Pink Heartz’

SoFaygo is one of the hottest new artist on the hip-hop scene. The 21-year-old makes high-energy raging music that’s perfect to bring the party to wherever you’re listening.

On Nov. 11, he released his album Pink Heartz, which features Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Gunna. Hours before the release, SoFaygo spoke to rolling out while sitting in the Michelob Ultra seat at the Atlanta Hawks game.

What is it like to be in tonight’s Michelob Ultra seat at the Hawks game?

It feels great, man. I’m just out here enjoying myself.

Pink Heartz is dropping in a couple of hours. How are you feeling about that?

I’m feeling good. I’m excited.

What should people expect from this new project?

Good music, man. Some vibes. Definitely some vibes.

You performed at Bronny’s birthday party. What was that like performing in front of LeBron and Bronny?

It was lit. It was fun as hell, man. It was fun.

You’re one of the voices of the new generation. How do you handle that responsibility when you step in the studio?

I don’t really think about it like that. I’m just doing me.

You’re a pretty lowkey person. Where did that come from, being a private and lowkey person with such a public job?

I grew up an introvert, so I don’t know, but when I’m out doing my job, it doesn’t seem like work, for real. It just seems normal. I’m just a nice dude, so I’m easy to interact with.

Who are some of your influences in music?

Chris Brown; I say that all the time. Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert and more people like Chief Keef. I take some inspiration from Lil Durk, too, all the people before me.