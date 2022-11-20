Amy Phillips says diversity is a key component to growth in her career

Amy Phillips holds a unique position at Altitude Trampoline Park, as the brand’s president and chief marketing officer. Phillips joined the brand in October 2020 as executive vice president in charge of brand experience. She was then named chief marketing officer, responsible for strategic marketing, brand messaging, and franchise development marketing for the 82-park company with locations around the globe.

What do you consider your superpower to be?

My ability to see the uniqueness in our guests, and how to present and extend family experiences anywhere in the world.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

The diversity in my network is a key quality that has helped me throughout my career …diversity in experiences, backgrounds, and more.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Just do it and always bring your best self, for it is a representation of you. Leave your mark and create specific goals within your first two weeks and create one big win monthly. Not everyone will support you for reasons you will never understand but having a level of integrity in your work and within yourself will get you more likes and wins in the long term.

Why should women of color work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

It is important as it shows others that it is possible and that hard, thoughtful work can lead to big rewards.

It also shapes the landscape of experiences provided to all people when we are in roles where we can lead and create a welcoming experience and fun for all.