Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ visual with fan videos

Beyonce’s certified platinum hit ‘“Break My Soul” debuted on YouTube on Dec. 6 after reaching a massive milestone of over a million copies of the song sold. The song is the first on the Renaissance album to receive a Recording Industry Association of America award. The song was initially certified gold after reaching over 500,000 copies sold since the July 2022 release date.

Mrs. Carter wrote in her YouTube caption, “Thank you so much for all the love and releasing the wiggle.”

The video featured a compilation of the BeyHive fans who danced and vibed out to the hit song. In the video, you may notice familiar faces like Niecy Nash, Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Chance The Rapper’s brother Taylor Bennett, and Gabriel Union and her daughter Kaavia Wade.

“Break My Soul” has taken home several awards this year, including Song of the Year at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. More prizes may be on the way for “Break My Soul.” It is up for three awards at the 2023 Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Renaissance album has been nominated in six other categories, including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys. She is tied ties with her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with 88 nominations each.