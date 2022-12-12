Elon Musk booed after Dave Chappelle invites him onto the stage (video)

Elon Musk and Dave Chappelle were taken aback by the viciousness and longevity of the boos when the comedian brought the billionaire onto the stage in San Francisco.

Chappelle was finishing up his comedy set not far from the famed Silicon Valley, which has been shaken to its core following Musk’s takeover of Twitter. When Chappelle said he was inviting the owner of Twitter and Tesla to the stage and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” boos blew through the Chase Center like a winter blizzard.

Wow. Elon Musk was viciously booed by a stadium crowd at a Dave Chappelle show. (h/t @SteveGoffman) pic.twitter.com/l2ASkc0eDH — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 12, 2022

After several minutes of nonstop jeers, Chappelle was obviously and completely perplexed about how to proceed.

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle deadpanned.

The boos began to die down when Chappelle started to greet Musk. But when Musk responded with “Hey Dave,” it incited another wave of boos, this time even louder.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked, briefly engendering laughs.

Chappelle tried to salvage the disastrous moment by briefly sticking up for Musk, saying: “All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats.”

Finally, Chappelle gave up.

“Thanks for having me up on stage,” Musk said awkwardly to more boos.

Some fans now look askance at Chappelle for even bringing the widely hated man on the stage.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022