After viral TNT performance, Jacquees stops by ‘rolling out’ holiday party

Fresh off the release of his latest album, Sincerely For You, produced by Future, Jacquees made an appearance at this year’s rolling out holiday party on Dec. 20 in Atlanta. The appearance of the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” came just moments after he appeared on “Inside the NBA” in a viral appearance.

On the final show before Christmas, Jacquees came out and performed Boyz II Men’s “Let It Snow” before the camera focused on co-star Charles Barkley. While Jacquees sang “let it snow,” a heavy amount of fake snow piled on top of Barkley, causing the entire studio, including Jacquees, to laugh.

The moment even got a public salute from the legendary R&B group itself.

Wait for it… #CharlesBarkley was trying to vibe with it, but the ❄️ got to him first. 😂 S/o to our Lil bro @Jacquees for singing “ Let It Snow” on @NBAonTNT ! pic.twitter.com/HCJ4gtH8EL — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) December 21, 2022

At the rolling out holiday party, Jacquees welcomed and socialized with fans. Hugs, smiles and laughter abounded at the holiday soirée.

“Very proud to celebrate the holiday with the release of another Jacquees album,” said rolling out publisher Munson Steed. “It’s a phenomenal project, especially with the ‘Say Yea’ single, and it was produced by superstar, Future. Rolling out loves the excellence of the now and next.”