Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)

On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty.

Any lingering doubts should be erased after audio of Lanez’s call to Kelsey Harris was leaked on the night of Dec. 29, 2022. Harris was also in the car on the night of the shooting.

The call starts with Harris saying that she and Megan were still at the hospital, and Lanez apologizing for the incident.

“I know Megan probably never is going to talk to me ever again,” Lanez said on the call. “I just want you to know, bruh, I was so f—— drunk that I ain’t even know what the f— was going on.

“I didn’t even understand what the f— was going on. Regardless, that’s not going to make anything right, and it’s not going to make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that.”

Lanez continues to say he was drunk, admitting that as soon as he got to the party he had five shots of alcohol. He then admits that he doesn’t remember why he and Megan were arguing, and Harris echoes the same sentiment.

Toward the end of the call, Lanez tells Harris to contact his security so they can find a way to bail him out of jail.

“Regardless if I get out [of] here today or not bro, I just want y’all to know I’m sorry,” Lanez said. “I’d never did [sic] that s— if I wasn’t that drunk.”