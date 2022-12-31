LeBron James scores 47 points in win over Atlanta on his birthday

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers almost notched a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win on his 38th birthday. James scored a season-high 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists with his mom and wife sitting courtside.

James smirked as he discussed his performance after the game.

“I mean, I’ve been scoring 30 and it hasn’t worked, so I’m going to try 40 and we got a win,” he said. “It’s math.”

James also reflected on his NBA career and his mindset at its genesis.

“At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” he said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put in the work and I continued to reach into the game then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

LeBron’s wife Savannah and his mother Gloria sat together courtside. James was asked what it felt like for them to be there on his 38th birthday.

“They’ve been with me since before this 20-year campaign started,” James said. “They’re the rock to everything I do and to have them there tonight sitting courtside and just being a part of this journey and being here for my birthday, being here for the holidays is pretty cool.”

Thomas Bryant added 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook notched a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 11 assists. Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points, while Dejounte Murray added 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

After the game, James gifted his jersey to hip-hop artist 2 Chainz. Actor and singer Tyrese, who shares a birthday with James, attended the game as well.

Numerous current and former NBA players tweeted about the performance of James, including MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. “Sitting here watching the lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game … lol that’s wild.”

Former NBA baller Paul Pierce also tweeted about James. “LB defying Father Time #Goats—.”