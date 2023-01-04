Inside look at Young Thug’s former mansion on the market (video)

As Young Thug prepares for his RICO trial on the second week of January 2023, images of his former mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta have been leaked to the public.

The $3.1 million home which includes a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars is officially on the market.

“An entertainer’s dream” Atlanta realtor William Munoz penned in the caption section about the spectacular seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that has a pool in the middle of the home.

xxlmag: Video Shows Inside of Young Thug's Former Atlanta Mansion https://t.co/csiP3uuX1B pic.twitter.com/JCkh768nHY — Iconic Beats (@BeatsIconic) January 2, 2023

Thugger, whose birth name is Jeffery Williams, paid $2.75 million for the sprawling estate that is back on the market that was built in 2000.

The palatial marble-clad home also features a double-floor great room under a grandiose skylight. It was also upgraded during Thug’s stay there with chandeliers, light walls, and hardwood floors, according to American Luxury.

The mansion came equipped with a secret room and full security gates surrounding the property.