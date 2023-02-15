Michelle James shares the most valuable lesson she has learned as a leader

Michelle James is the epitome of forward-thinking leadership. As the director of culture and community marketing for Facebook and Instagram, James has helped to create a space that advances the culture and expands the influence of Black and Brown social media users. She is a champion for underrepresented communities.

James shows up in a major way as a cultural creator and storyteller, creating campaigns that resonate in specific communities and populations. She is an advocate for building impactful relationships and making real connections. Her experience is rooted in many avenues of business including entertainment, TV and technology.

The Kentucky native is passionate about making a difference with her work and is intent on affecting change through all mediums. Rolling out spoke with James about her leadership style, the most valuable lessons she has learned as a leader and the unlocked potential of social media.

Please describe your leadership style.

I’m a creative, collaborative, decisive leader [and] coach, establishing transparent and open communications with my team about what success looks like, their specific … roles in achieving success and objective feedback on performance.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned in your leadership position?

The most valuable lesson I have learned is to work to be highly collaborative, but always have an informed point of view.

What social media platforms do you use most? Why?

The social media platforms I use are Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp; these apps give me the power to build community and bring me closer to the places, people and things I care about.

Name your two favorite vacation destinations to relax and recharge.

My favorite vacation destinations are Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

What books are you reading now?

I am reading A Beautiful Constraint by Adam Morgan, Mark Barden and Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman.