The singer, actor and TV personality Ray J and reality TV star, model and fashion designer Princess Love have once again called off their divorce for the third time, according to TMZ. Over the past few years, the couple has been estranged due to ongoing relationship issues, but Ray J has made it clear that he wants to work things out with his family.

Ray J is making it very clear, both publicly and now legally, he isn't ready to give up on his marriage with Princess Love … asking the court to once again throw out his divorce. https://t.co/57g2P9G4Ls — TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2023

According to Urban Belle, Love filed for divorce first after he allegedly cheated on her during the pregnancy with their second child. Once they decided to reconcile, he ended up filing for divorce right after. His explanation on “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” was that he claimed Princess Love did not come to see him when he was sick with pneumonia in the hospital. According to him, he almost died.

Since then, the couple seemed to be on good terms in January when Love posted a picture sending Ray J birthday wishes. Even though at the time they were supposed to be going through a divorce.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, Ray J. The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy. These are just one of the reasons why we love you. Happy birthday,” Love shared.

Two months later on Feb. 23, Ray J filed documents to dismiss his divorce petition. Social media users reacted to the rocky relationship.

Ray J and Princess Love call off divorce… AGAIN… for a third time pic.twitter.com/UzNlCI9ngh — MiMi➏ (@IssaNotRaee) March 2, 2023

how many times ray j and princess love going file for divorce 😭😭🤣 — l e x i (@alexcia_melton) March 2, 2023