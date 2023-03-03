Ray J and Princess Love call off divorce, again

Social media users share their opinion on the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship
Ray J and Princess Love call off divorce, again
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Kathy Hutchins

The singer, actor and TV personality Ray J and reality TV star, model and fashion designer Princess Love have once again called off their divorce for the third time, according to TMZ. Over the past few years, the couple has been estranged due to ongoing relationship issues, but Ray J has made it clear that he wants to work things out with his family.

According to Urban Belle, Love filed for divorce first after he allegedly cheated on her during the pregnancy with their second child. Once they decided to reconcile, he ended up filing for divorce right after. His explanation on “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” was that he claimed Princess Love did not come to see him when he was sick with pneumonia in the hospital. According to him, he almost died.


Since then, the couple seemed to be on good terms in January when Love posted a picture sending Ray J birthday wishes. Even though at the time they were supposed to be going through a divorce.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, Ray J. The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy. These are just one of the reasons why we love you. Happy birthday,” Love shared.


Two months later on Feb. 23, Ray J filed documents to dismiss his divorce petition. Social media users reacted to the rocky relationship.

