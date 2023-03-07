Gucci Mane set to return to perform at Atlanta Hawks game

Gucci Mane is returning to NBA halftime performances at the end of the month. On March 26, the rap legend will perform at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in State Farm Arena.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” Gucci Mane said in a statement. “I can’t wait wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a [win].”

On the night of Guwop’s last halftime performance at a Hawks game on Nov. 22, 2016, he proposed to his now-wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

The author and music executive has been one of hip-hop’s most influential figures of the 21st century. His name can be tied to almost every successful rapper to come out of Atlanta, as well as a number of other rappers from the South. His latest project, So Icy Boyz: The Finale, featured 82 songs and mostly highlighted the artists on his 1017 record label. The project features a Gucci Mane tribute to former collaborator, Takeoff, as well as songs from the late Big 30, who was a 1017 artist.

After being released from prison in 2016, Gucci Mane has revamped his public image, and is now a proud husband and father of two.