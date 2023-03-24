Tom Brady acquires part-ownership of a WNBA team

Tom Brady has entered the ownership game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces,it was announced on March 23.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said, in the team’s announcement. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.”

Brady joined the team’s ownership group, led by Mark Davis, a season after going to an Aces game on May 31, 2022. Aces guard Kelsey Plum said Brady is her favorite athlete and after speaking to him at the game, he sent her an autographed jersey.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” Brady said. “To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

The Aces won the 2022 WNBA championship and are led by reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson. This off-season, the team with fellow All-Stars Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, added legend Candace Parker to the fold.

Las Vegas’ 2023 season begins on May 20 against the Seattle Storm.