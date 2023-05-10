Texas woman uses deceased sister’s ID to steal machine gun from firing range

A Texas woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a machine gun from a firing range on May 5.

Twenty-five-year-old Amber Nicole Herring was taken into custody on May 8 and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and theft of a firearm.

LoneStar Handgun in Texas sent an alert on May 8 saying that a woman came into the store on May 5 around 2 p.m. and rented a gun to use on the range. The alert said that the woman rented a Heckler & Koch fully automatic 9mm MP5 submachine gun to use on the range, but instead walked out of the store with the weapon and drove away.

The alert also said the driver’s license used to rent the firearm belonged to someone killed in a car fire in December 2022. Detectives used the social media of the woman’s relatives and matched Herring to one of the accounts. They identified her on Facebook by looking at her tattoos shown on the surveillance video.

Detectives later found out that the ID belonged to Herring’s deceased sister.

Herring was booked into Bea County Jail on $30,000 bail.