Chris Tucker Verzuz Martin Lawrence: Twitter debate who has funnier movies

A simple question pitting comedic actor Chris Tucker against fellow comedian Martin Lawrence quickly mushroomed into a national debate on Friday and Saturday about who is armed with the better career resume.

A fan launched a hypothetical Verzuz that consumed the social media platform Twitter by asking: “In their prime, who wins a movie Verzuz?”

Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence? In their prime, who wins a Movie Verzuz? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6kkVZRkn6A — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 16, 2023

The innocent question was catapulted to the top of Twitter’s biggest trending topics.

Lawrence fans believe there isn’t even a debate.

With all due respect, ain’t no Chris Tucker without Martin Lawrence!! https://t.co/F8kGDThOeD pic.twitter.com/30XaqR8V4Z — www. (@wessworldwide) June 17, 2023

Chris Tucker a legend in all but he can’t fw Martin! 👌🏾‼️💯🐐😂😂 https://t.co/9SNwf2vMj9 pic.twitter.com/TNUDjW5GfN — KendalXXXGrace (@KGrace19_) June 17, 2023

“Martin. Not even a contest. Martin was way bigger than Chris was. The man had his own show. He also blew up before Chris so his head start helped. Love both of them though. These were some my favs growing up.” A second person concurred, saying, “I own every season of Martin, and have seen every episode who knows how many times and it’s just as funny as it was when I was a kid. Chris is hella funny but stuck to a specific role. I could say the same for Martin but it just seemed more obvious with Chris.”

A Tucker advocate, however, begs to differ about who would win a Verzuz battle:

Chris Tucker in my opinion 🤣 https://t.co/E5xXSaTCr1 pic.twitter.com/qxXEYeiIpV — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 17, 2023

“I love Martin but DO NOT EVER compare him to the most NATURALLY TALENTED COMEDIAN. Chris Tucker just different fr,” one Tucker advocate stated. A second person penned: “Chris Tucker could do Big Mama’s House but Martin Lawrence couldn’t do Fifth Element.”

