Ugly God accused of killing best friend’s dad

Rapper Ugly God has been accused of killing his best friend’s father this summer. Gulfport, Mississippi police named the artist, who’s real name is Royce Davison, as the suspect in the case report of Renaldo Delavallade being shot to death on June 29, according to a relative of the victim.

WLOX made the initial report of Delavallade being hit four times inside of a vehicle in late June but did not reveal the name of the suspect. The report said, however, the suspect was detained immediately and cooperated with detectives. Police chief Adam Cooper told the local outlet a motive was unclear at the time of the report.

She has posted on Facebook the case report and Davison’s argument, insinuating her brother won’t receive justice because Ugly God’s uncle is a judge in the city. She posted photos of the rapper being dropped off by Delavallade at college as well as Ugly God sitting with the family at a dinner for proof he helped raise him. She also claims Ugly God is free now and has made a mockery of the tragedy.

AWARENESS VIDEO!!!! Royce Rodriguez Feo Rodriguez !!! Shot and killed My Brother Renaldo Rene DeLavallade 06-29-2023 !!! At 1009 Debra Dr Gulfport Ms While his Mom and Wife , and 2 of his kids was home !!! And He claimed self defense also was never booked in , charged or nothing. HE Free and being Cocky like he get ups of points !!!! WAS my BROTHER really a threat driving away ????!! Remember he NEVER Put his feet on the ground !!! Posted by Ty M DeLavallade on Monday, July 31, 2023

Ugly God came to prominence in 2015, known as one of the more prominent artists of the “Soundcloud era” of rap with the likes of Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and Lil Pump. He’s best known for his single “Water” and was named an XXL freshman in 2017. He took a social media and music hiatus after releasing UglyGoblin in 2020, but released a couple of songs, including the “Summer ’16” collaboration with Yachty, this past May. The Lil Yachty feature was taken down shortly after he posted it because of dealing with labels, he explained on social media.