ATLANTA – Jerry Clark, a highly acclaimed and visionary music executive, has joined forces with iHeartPodcasts to launch “Storytime with Legendary Jerry.” This groundbreaking podcast will offer a varied glimpse into the world of Southern rap music, featuring exclusive interviews and compelling discussions with industry icons and executives.

Clark, renowned for his unparalleled expertise and contributions to the music industry, brings decades of experience to “Storytime with Legendary Jerry.” Having played a pivotal role in the careers of numerous renowned artists, Clark has an unrivaled understanding of the Southern rap scene and its evolution over the years.

“Storytime with Legendary Jerry” aims to provide listeners with an authentic and captivating exploration of Southern rap, delving deep into its rich history, influential figures, and groundbreaking moments. Aiming to obtain intimate interviews with seasoned executives such as Jermaine Dupri, Tony Draper, and, as well as icons from the genre, such as Killer Mike, TI,Jeezy, Big Boi and more, the podcast offers a unique opportunity to gain unparalleled insights into the creative process, industry dynamics, and the challenges faced by artists striving for success.

Clark’s partnership with iHeartPodcasts, the leading podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, ensures that “Storytime with Legendary Jerry” will reach a vast audience of music enthusiasts and industry professionals, leaving listeners both informed and entertained.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jerry Clark stated, “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with iHeartMedia. This podcast is about celebrating the vibrant landscape of Southern rap and paying homage to the artists, executives, and visionaries who have shaped it. We will delve into the stories behind the scenes, offering listeners a front-row seat to the birth and evolution of this influential genre.”

“At iHeart, we are passionate about music. It’s the lifeblood of so many of our stations, so we are excited to launch a podcast that takes listeners on a journey into the history of Southern rap,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts.” Southern rappers have had a strong influence on the genre and this podcast will deliver a range of informative insights and never-before-heard stories from the experts and icons for our passionate music fans who are immersed in the culture.”

“Storytime with Legendary Jerry” podcast is slated to launch on Nov. 8, 2023 listeners can anticipate an exciting lineup of guests, including influential artists, producers, managers, and record label executives who have left an indelible mark on Southern rap.

For more information about “Storytime with Legendary Jerry” and to stay updated on its release, visit iheartmedia.com/podcasts.