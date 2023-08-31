Bank of America invests $2.4 million in 47 metro Detroit nonprofits

DETROIT – Bank of America is awarding $2.4 million in grants to 47 metro Detroit nonprofit organizations focused on addressing food insecurity, access to quality education and healthcare, and building pathways to employment and economic mobility through workforce development.

A grant to COTS will support essential services such as emergency shelters, supportive housing, and affordable housing as well as the Self-Sufficiency Framework, a researched-based transformative coaching and mentorship strategy designed to create poverty-resistant families. Forgotten Harvest received a grant to support its Health Kids Program, an initiative to provide nutritious food to nearly 25,000 children in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The bank’s grant to The Greening of Detroit will support the Detroit Conservation Corps Workforce Development Program that connects low-income Detroiters to sustainable, family-supporting jobs in urban forestry, landscaping, arboriculture and nursery care. Additionally, a grant to NPower will provide a training pathway to IT careers for military veterans and vulnerable young adults.

“Partnering with Detroit nonprofit organizations to address issues like prevention and access to healthcare and youth workforce development and employment is part of our approach to fostering economic mobility and equitable progress,” said Matt Elliott, president, Bank of America Michigan. “These investments demonstrate how we are taking action to provide our community with the essential resources and support needed to help people succeed in today’s and tomorrow’s economy.”

The four first-time grant recipients are:

The Carr Center, an organization whose work extends beyond performance, presentation and exhibition of African American arts, but is equally focused on new work and building the next generation of artists and audiences.

The Children’s Center, which provides specialized clinical services for children who struggle with behavioral, emotional, intellectual and developmental challenges or may have experienced trauma.

MCHS Family of Services, a child welfare agency that provides foster care and adoption, transitional living, child abuse prevention and community wellness programs.

WHOH Detroit, whose mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community through traditional and non-traditional sports as well as serve inner-city youth to create a pathway for higher education and careers.

Here’s the full list of first-round BofA grant recipients for 2023:

Abayomi Community Development Center ACCESS Chaldean American Ladies of Charity Chaldean Community Foundation Allied Media Projects, Inc. American Heart Association, Inc. Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services Chaldean American Ladies of Charity Chaldean Community Foundation Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS) Connect Detroit (GDYT) Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation Elevate Energy Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. Flint Institute of Arts Focus: HOPE Food Gatherers Forgotten Harvest, Inc. Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan Haven Inc. Housing Assistance Council Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Inc. Invest Detroit Foundation Jewish Vocational Service and Community Workshop Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) MCHS Family of Services Michigan Science Center Midnight Golf Program Motown Historical Museum, Inc. NAACP Empowerment Programs, Inc. NPower Inc. Pope Francis Center Racquet Up Detroit SAY Detroit SER Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress Inc. The Carr Center The Children’s Center The Edison Institute The Greening of Detroit The Housing Partnership Network, Inc. The Salvation Army United Way for Southeastern Michigan Urban Alliance Foundation Inc. Wayne State University WHOH Detroit YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

These grants are among the $18 million Bank of America has awarded to Detroit nonprofits since 2018 as part of the company’s commitment to delivering responsible growth to improve the financial lives of individuals, families and entire communities.

Additional background about Bank of America’s Charitable Foundation giving can be found here.

About Bank of America:

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.