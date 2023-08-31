GlamJam cultivates beauty from the inside out

CHICAGO – This month, Chicago native and CEO, college student Princess Jenkins hosted a one-day affirmation experience for girls ages 5 to 10 years old titled, The GlamJam. The GlamJam served girls with a full day of esteem-building activities, affirmation chants, games, dance, gifts, food, fun, and bonding. Although there was makeup and fun, participants completed the day discovering their internal beauty is what matters most. Kathy Hobbs, the grandmother of two of the event’s participants, said, “My granddaughters came home teaching me that I have to be glammed on the inside! I thank Princess for following her vision. I am in tears.”

The young CEO’s company emerged a few years ago while she was a senior in high school; during the pandemic, Princess found herself sequestered at home watching YouTube videos about glam. After a conversation with her dad, (national recording artist Charles Jenkins), she launched “Glamland,” a beauty and lifestyle brand that teaches all to be glammed from the inside out.

“I have always had positive voices of women from multiple age groups in my life. The words of younger voices, closer to my age, stood out in a different way. I want to be that big sister or big cousin that impacts young girls in that manner. After all, we are a ‘glamfam’!” Princess said.

For the past few years, Glamland has reached its “Glammers” exclusively online.

However, over this past year, Glamland has served girls through a series of in-person events, including partnerships that assisted with prom giveaways, prom lip gloss and lashes for individuals with learning differences, and most recently, “The Glamjam,” a daytime pajama party for girls which was held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, on Chicago’s West Side. The event was proudly supported by partners and sponsors who were all fellow female business owners of color; including the location ownership. The Glamland Chicago was held on the grounds of HERBAN, a two-acre urban farm cultivated by Alicia Nesbary-Moore.

Princess is entering her third year at Clemson University, and this psychology major has added a minor in youth development studies to strengthen her impact on serving girls from all walks of life. To keep up with upcoming empowering events hosted by Glamland’s CEO, Princess Jenkins, follow glamlandofficial.com and @glamlandofficial on all social media platforms.