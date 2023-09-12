Escaped Pennsylvania murderer now armed with stolen rifle, officials say

Escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante, who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison, has been at large for nearly two weeks and is now armed with a stolen rifle.

Local, state, and federal police officials warn that Cavalcante, 34, is extremely dangerous, especially since he has altered his appearance by wearing civilian clothes and shaving off his facial hair.

Cavalcante gained notoriety for scaling the wall of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, 2023, and has been evading capture since.

A recent photo from a doorbell camera shows the convicted murderer appearing younger, complete with a baseball cap and a hoodie.

Fox 5 New York, with reporting contributions from ABC News and the Associated Press, states that approximately 500 officers in tactical gear are scouring the fields, woods, and backyards in northern Chester County, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles west of Philadelphia.

Additional reports indicate that a driver spotted Cavalcante crouched near the treeline in the county. When officers investigated the area, they found footprints that matched the prison-issue shoes he had worn as an inmate. Later, authorities found the discarded shoes along with bare footprints.

Another homeowner alerted the authorities that her work boots had been stolen from her porch.

Most alarmingly, Cavalcante was seen briefly on Monday, Sept. 11, after he stole a rifle from a garage. The homeowner, who was inside the house, heard a noise and ran out armed with a pistol, firing several shots at Cavalcante. However, there’s no evidence to suggest that Cavalcante was hit.

For the time being, Cavalcante managed to escape with a .22 caliber rifle and a box of ammunition. Authorities also found the green hoodie and t-shirt he had worn discarded near the end of the driveway from the home where he stole the rifle.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that all schools and offices in Chester County would be closed on Tuesday. Residents of adjacent counties have been advised to lock doors, close windows, and avoid leaving personal items on porches.