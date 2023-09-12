Marsai Martin hosts annual Sai Summer Cookout for young people

Former “black-ish” star Marsai Martin brought her infectious and effervescent personality to the annual Sai Summer Cookout in Atlanta, an event bursting with food, fun, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The award-winning, history-making actress hosted this annual end-of-summer celebration, which aims to support and uplift ambitious young people and students as they transition into adulthood and strive for upward mobility. The Marsai’s Way Foundation also focuses on spotlighting Black-owned businesses, showcasing the enduring power of the Black dollar.

Hosted by Fly Guy DC, the cookout featured games, contests, burgers, wings, and refreshments. Event-goers danced the night away with Soul Train lines, engaged in swag surfing, participated in electric slides, and showed off their skills in the Tamia hustle.

Marsai said the inaugural Sai Summer Cookout will become an annual event that she plans to take around the country, starting in Atlanta in 2023.

“I decided to put on a cookout because everybody has been to a cookout before, especially [in] our culture, in our community,” she told rolling out. “It is something that is so monumental for us as a community. So to be able to do something like this, but [to elevate it,] it’s beautiful.”

Martin, who made history as the youngest executive producer of all time for her work on the 2019 comedy Little, said her “dream goal is to create a space for the community that feels like one big family reunion and HBCU homecoming put together” in each city she brings the cookout to every summer.

