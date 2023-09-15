Whoopi Goldberg stunned Alyssa Farrah Griffin by asking if she’s pregnant

Whoopi Goldberg stunned Alyssa Farrah Griffin during “The View” by asking if she’s pregnant.

The comic, 67, bizarrely stopped mid-sentence during the Sept. 14 episode before asking political strategist turned TV personality Griffin, 34, if she was expecting.

Griffin, who has been married to her husband Justin Griffin since 2021, leaned back from the table in surprise and exclaimed: “No! Oh, my God.”

She then laughed, before adding: “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who has been dying for me to get pregnant. Why? Do I look pregnant? Please tell me it’s not my tummy.”

Goldberg then added she did “look” like she was expecting a baby, adding: “I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry. Forgive me. I just … you have … I see a glow.”

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but we are thinking about it. We’re working on it. I’m pretty sure [I’m not],” Griffin said.

The pair’s co-host Joy Behar, 80, questioned Goldberg’s remarks while Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin watched the uncomfortable exchange play out.

Hostin, 54, finally said, “We like babies at ‘The View,’ because we can have baby showers.”

Haines, 45, joked Griffin’s “first boy will be named Whoopi” – but the comedian urged Griffin not to “do that to the baby.”

Social media users have slammed Goldberg’s remarks as “inappropriate,” with one saying online: “For reasons obvious and not-so-obvious, Whoopi should have kept her suspicion to herself and mentioned it to Alyssa Farah Griffin only in private.”

Another added: “WTH…… Now why would Whoopi embarrass Alyssa like that? Some things shouldn’t be blurred out on live TV.”

Griffin permanently joined the 26th season of “The View’ in 2022 to replace Meghan McCain, 38, after a string of guest appearances.