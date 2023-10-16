HBCU student killed during homecoming; 2nd shooting in 2 nights

A student at Jackson State University was killed following a shooting as homecoming festivities ended–the second shooting on the campus in two nights.

On the night of Oct. 15, Jaylen Burns was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead following reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Acting Jackson State president Elayne Hayes-Anthony notified the students on Oct. 16 that the classes would be suspended for the day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends, and all those who knew him,” Hayes-Anthony said to students in a message. “He was an ambitious and bright young man who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and president of Men of Excellence. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this act of violence.”

On the night of Oct. 14, gunfire broke out that involved two people who are not affiliated with Jackson State University. The school’s Twitter page tweeted, “We are thankful that no students were involved or harmed.”