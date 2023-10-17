Jada Pinkett Smith recalls ‘disgusting kiss’ with Tupac (video)

As some celebrities flame Jada Pinkett Smith for allegedly embellishing or outright lying — or both — about aspects of her memoir, Worthy, the Girls Trip star regaled the media on her “disgusting” kiss with legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

Pinkett, who loves reminiscing about her “soulmate” Tupac while they were coming up in Baltimore, said she and the All Eyez on Me rapper were flummoxed as to why their closeness did not elevate to a romantic relationship.

“Pac and I had a hard time understanding why we didn’t have [a romantic connection] and I [remember] being on the back of porch of my house and we’re having this discussion I’m like ‘OK ‘Pac just kissed me,’ ” she recounted.

She said the experience was tantamount to locking lips with a close relative.

“And he kisses me and it’s the most disgusting kiss between us both! I mean he pulled back and I pulled back and I was like ‘see dummy!’ ”

“I think physical intimacy can really get in the way and I think that God just made it that way. God was like ‘no I got a plan and that’s not part of the plan.’ ”

Meanwhile, a few rappers put Pinkett Smith on blast for saying she was peddling drugs in Baltimore instead of being the prototypical drug dealer’s girlfriend.

“If you sold crack in the nineties, 9 times out of 10, there’s still some crackheads in the neighborhood that can vouch that you were selling that butter,” veteran rapper Jim Jones said on Instagram. “I don’t know where Jada grew up at, but we need to go check and see if they got some fiends that can verify, validify [sic] that she was selling that she had that butter on the block for sale.”

Hip-hop boss 50 Cent said he’s had enough of Pinkett Smith. He posted a screenshot of a Complex magazine title that read: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

“All right enough is enough,” 50 Cent penned while mocking Pinkett Smith. “Free Will Smith. WTF is going on.”