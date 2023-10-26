Phillip L. Anderson, contract specialist

Phillip L. Anderson is a native of Dallas, Texas, who resides in Harlem, New York. He graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a Mass Media Arts-Public Relations degree. After serving as Student Government President from 2006-2007, President of Alpha Phi Alpha from 2004-2005 in the Alpha Phi Chapter, and Board of Trustees Member, he interned with UPS (INROADS Atlanta). He was also the first intern in history to work in two departments simultaneously. In addition to this, he is an actor with starring roles in several films and television shows. He is a Contract Specialist for the Department of Labor, a Director at Queensboro Community College with NYC Men Teach, and a Radio Personality for WHCR 90.3 FM. He is also the author of two children’s books—”Philly Believes” and “Philly Goes to Church” (available on Amazon). He is a faithful member of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

I am an entertainer at heart, but my acting career [hasn’t] paid the bills as of yet. I asked God to help direct me, and He has guided me to work with the “least of these” in our community—working in homeless shelters, teaching, and now helping allocate money to minority-owned businesses and women through the federal government.

What does a typical day look like for you?

A typical day for me involves getting up at 5 a.m. and going to bed at 8:30 p.m., working hard to help everyday Americans succeed!

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

The biggest lesson I have learned in my career is to always ask for what you want and never stay at a place where you are unhappy. There is always something better, but you must have faith that there is something better out there for you.

Describe the skills that will be essential to future entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators.

A skill that is essential is being able to genuinely connect with people and [to] communicate. Being able to clearly express your ideas and thoughts to scale your business is important. Stop being fake! Being genuine will take you far.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would let everyone experience the power of God. A lot of people have gone through hurt caused by other humans, but when you can experience God’s love, it really changes your perspective on everything. I believe wars, famine, red-lining, racism, and hate would be eliminated if we could all be loved and share love.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

I would tell a person to keep God first in all you do. That is what made the difference for me. The Bible tells us to “Seek ye first the Kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33). Trust God for your life, health, family, and career!