Omaha-born DJ ReRe has been making waves in Miami’s music scene for over a decade. Now, she’s using her platform to empower other women in the industry. Through her company, Remix Events, and her work with the nonprofit Girls Make Beats, DJ ReRe is dedicated to making female DJs the norm, not the exception.

What made you want to become a DJ?

A little bit about where I’m from: I was born and raised in Omaha, Ne. I made a couple of migrations and finally landed in Miami. I’ve been here for over 12 years now. I moved here with nothing – no friends, no family, just kind of hustling and grinding because I wanted to do something. DJing just kind of came through a lot of tribulations. Every time I tried to do something else, DJing was always there for some reason. I got into the music scene when I moved here.

What made you add the entrepreneurship and brand partnership aspect to your brand?

The brand was just the DJ. I was booked, I would show up, do what I had to do and then I’m out. What happened was the demand. There’s not enough of me. However, there are other dope women and DJs out there who needed to have this opportunity that I never quite had. When I first started, there were only myself and three other female DJs in Miami at the time. Now it’s ridiculous, but back when I started, there were not a lot of opportunities. What made me go into this as a business was when the clients were asking for contracts and stuff, I didn’t have that. I just thought I’d show up. That frustrated me and made me get into contracts. When it came down to doing taxes and helping others, I realized that if I structure this in a way that will help me, then I can help others. I created the business to put my people on and then I realized this is bigger than just DJing. This is a dope entertainment events company that focuses on Black and Brown girls, just putting them up on big stages and making female DJs not a thing, but the norm. My purpose in life is to put women on these platforms with these big clients and brands; making that the norm. Not just for women’s events or little girl’s stuff; but the norm. That is my goal.

Do you see yourself being a coach to other young women coming up in the game?

Absolutely. With my company Remix Events, the purpose was to groom young girls, teach them in a specific lab and when they’re ready, get them to work for the company. I am also an instructor for Girls Make Beats, which is a nonprofit here in Broward, which is Fort Lauderdale. They also have one in Los Angeles.