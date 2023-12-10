Blueface takes DNA test, says he’s not the father of Chrisean Rock’s baby

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper refuses to accept that the toddler Chrisean Malone Jr. may be his son
Chrisean Rock and Blueface (Video screenshot via: TikTok - @chriseanrockcrazyinlove)

Blueface channeled his inner Maury Povich on Saturday, Dec. 9, when he declared on X that he is not the father of Chrisean Rock’s child.

The mercurial 26-year-old seemed to be in a state of bliss when he delivered the news that he took a private DNA test which, he claims, shows that he did not father the toddler, Chrisean Malone Jr.


This is radically different from the first DNA test that Blueface took several months ago with Rock, 23, that proved irrefutably that he fathered their child who was born on Sept. 3, 2023.

YouTube video

Because of that first DNA test, fans are looking at Blueface with confusion and disbelief. Others think that Blueface is just trying to trigger Rock which he has shown a propensity to do in the past.


Other fans are mystified as to why Blueface would tell fans this now. He had seemingly moved back with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, while Chrisean Rock was seen in a club locking lips with K Suave.

