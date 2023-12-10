Blueface takes DNA test, says he’s not the father of Chrisean Rock’s baby

Blueface channeled his inner Maury Povich on Saturday, Dec. 9, when he declared on X that he is not the father of Chrisean Rock’s child.

The mercurial 26-year-old seemed to be in a state of bliss when he delivered the news that he took a private DNA test which, he claims, shows that he did not father the toddler, Chrisean Malone Jr.

Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh 🤦‍♂️ it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest 🙏🏽 thank you Jesus 😊 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 9, 2023

I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 9, 2023

This is radically different from the first DNA test that Blueface took several months ago with Rock, 23, that proved irrefutably that he fathered their child who was born on Sept. 3, 2023.

Because of that first DNA test, fans are looking at Blueface with confusion and disbelief. Others think that Blueface is just trying to trigger Rock which he has shown a propensity to do in the past.

One thing about Blueface is, he’s gonna gaslight people and play the victim — Goddess Reyna (@LaReynaVibez) December 9, 2023

boy stfu & post the proof like you post everything else. — ᥫ᭡ᥫ᭡ᥫ᭡ (@tropicallesbian) December 9, 2023

Don't be too fast to be grateful because we don't believe you — GEE (@GraceUnstoppab2) December 9, 2023

Other fans are mystified as to why Blueface would tell fans this now. He had seemingly moved back with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, while Chrisean Rock was seen in a club locking lips with K Suave.