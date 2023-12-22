The Detroit Pistons lost their 25th consecutive game on Dec. 21 in a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. A Bally Sports’ camera panned to star guard Cade Cunningham as the third-year pro walked off the court. After a 28-point, 10-assist and 7-rebound performance, Cunningham looked like he was on the verge of tears after suffering another defeat.

Cade looks like he’s genuinely holding back tears… pic.twitter.com/o3UTAZLUW9 — Mob (@MobHoops) December 22, 2023

The Pistons are now one loss away from tying the NBA record of the most consecutive losses in league history.

“It’s definitely on my mind,” Cunningham said after the Dec. 21 loss, according to the Detroit Free Press. “That’s history that nobody wants to be part of.”

Needless to say, but Detroit has the worst record in the league at 2-26 now.

“We’re not 2-26 bad,” Cunningham said. “No way are we that bad. So yes, I think we can turn it around, I think we can play a lot better brand of basketball than we’re playing right now. Not as far as the system or anything like that, but executing our game plan, taking care of the ball, keeping guys in front of you, that has nothing to do with the system.”

Cunningham has done his part, at least statistically, stringing along performances of 43 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 18, and scored 20 or more points in six of the past seven games. In 2021, he became the No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma State. Oftentimes as a top pick, the first few years of your career consists of much losing and bad basketball. It’s also something San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama and 2023 No. 1 draft pick is experiencing. In the Spurs’ 114-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama cut to basket to get himself open, while teammate Jeremy Sochan took the ball to the rim himself to throw up an airball.