Sha’Carri Richardson stumbles but wins women’s 100 meters (video)

Sha’Carri Richardson is determined to get to her first Olympics, and she is doing it in dramatic style.

On June 21, during the opening round of the women’s 100 meter, Richardson stumbled early but recovered quickly and sped through the competition to first place to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Sha'Carri Richardson stumbles at the start AND STILL RUNS 10.88! #TrackFieldTrials24pic.twitter.com/uYaX75lfun — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) June 22, 2024

“Definitely didn’t have the start that I’ve been training to have in this moment. But still, not panicking, staying patient and knowing that no matter what’s going on, to continue to run my race,” Richardson said to NBC after the win.

“I am enjoying the recognition of hard work [and] the support that comes with it. … It’s unbelievable. The world can see it; all the work that I’ve done on myself, for myself. And the world receives that. I’m appreciative.”

The women’s 100-meter semi-finals and finals take place on Saturday, June 22.

Richardson had a stellar season in 2023, winning her first world championship in the 100 and winning a gold medal as a member of Team USA’s winning 4×100-meter relay team. She also won a world championship bronze medal in the 200-meter race.

Richardson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 at the Olympics trials, but she tested positive for THC and was suspended for one month.