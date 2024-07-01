The African American Male Wellness Agency presents: REAL MEN, REAL TALK

DETROIT – The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) successfully held its “REAL MEN, REAL TALK: Focusing on Black Men’s Mental Wellness.” The event, which focused on addressing and improving mental health among African American men, took place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in Detroit.

The “REAL MEN, REAL TALK” event brought together a diverse group of attendees, including community leaders, mental health professionals, and African American men from various walks of life. The event aimed to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage open, honest conversations about mental wellness.

Key highlights of the event included:

Participants shared their personal experiences with mental health, creating a supportive environment that fostered understanding and empathy. Interactive Engagement: Attendees engaged in a powerful music listening session, as men stood shoulder to shoulder with one another. For the two minutes as the lyrics broadcasted throughout the room, they were instructed to have their hands and eyes connected to their fellow brother, as their embrace brought about a moment of empowerment and for some an exposure to uncomfortable vulnerability. For some, it was the first time they had stared into the eyes of another Black man for any other reason than to engage in a physical altercation. Another session presented men with costumed shaped masks as they were instructed to write on their mask who they believed themselves to be, while also displaying what they consider to be their internal insecurities.

National AAMWA founder, John H. Gregory, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “Mental health is a critical issue that affects many African American men, yet it is often overlooked or stigmatized. ‘REAL MEN, REAL TALK’ is about changing that narrative, providing support, and ensuring that no one feels alone in their mental health journey.”

The event was met with positive feedback, with many attendees expressing gratitude for the opportunity to discuss mental health in a safe and supportive environment.

“It’s time for Detroit, my hometown, to join this national conversation with Black men who are coming together to take off our masks and live their true authentic lives,” said Kenny Hampton, president, AAMWA. “This session really kicks off our next 30 days of blitz in the community. Our Saving Black Men’s Lives National Wellness Tour is coming to the city and I can’t be more excited that we’re going to be coming here to save lives one free health screening at a time.”The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) presents: REAL MEN, REAL TALK

Attendee James Tate, former communications director of the Detroit Police Department and current Detroit City Council President Pro-tem, shared his own experience with mental health. “The screams don’t go away,” Tate remarked in reference to hearing the cries of mourning families of crime related victims. Tate recounted the psychological and mental toll it took on him during his time at DPD. While attending and lending his support to AAMWA, the city’s legislative member spoke to his efforts to “Protect Your Crown Detroit” a survey aimed “to find out the true state of mental health in Detroit.”

By fostering open dialogue and providing valuable resources, AAMWA hopes to continue its mission of promoting overall wellness among African American men.

This latest affair prepares the organization for its much anticipated Black Men’s Wellness Day on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7am, located at Perfecting Church in Detroit.

For more information about AAMWA and upcoming events, please visit aawellness.org.

About AAMWA: The African American Male Wellness Agency is committed to eliminating health inequities among African American men and their families. Through a wide range of initiatives and community events, AA Wellness provides essential education and resources, aiming to improve the overall health and wellness of African American communities.