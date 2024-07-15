Coach Sydney Carter’s life tips for young girls and coaches

University of Texas assistant head women’s basketball coach Sydney Carter always looks to excel on and off the court.

Never shy about helping the next person, the former WNBA player, NCAA champion, and assistant coach at Texas A&M, who has gone viral for her lavish outfits on the sidelines, briefly spoke with rolling out about advice for coaches and young girls and who is her favorite athlete of all time.

What message would you send to other coaches who want to elevate their team?

[Never] stop learning. [When] you feel like you know it all and [cannot] learn from other people or your players, it [may be] time to give it up[…]

Who is your favorite athlete of all time, and why?

Kobe Bryant, because he was the greatest. I would listen to him talk Spanish in his interviews after games, so everything about him was just great. And he was a girl dad; he was just the guy.

What is some advice that you would give to young girls looking up to you?

I think the biggest [and] best thing you can wear [is] confidence. Own who you are, be happy with that, and don’t try to please the world because everybody’s not going to be happy, but as long as you are, you’re good.