Gillie Da Kid honors late son on anniversary of his death with billboard

Gillie Da Kid took some time to pay respect to the life of his late son YNG Cheese, who was shot and killed on July 23, 2023.

The rapper and host of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” took to Instagram to share video of a digital billboard display he and his family made to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Cheese’s death.

The video starts with the caption, “1998-2023, Crushed us forever.” It then fades to clips of Cheese growing up. “Long Live Cheese. Miss u kid #WeGotChase,” Gillie shared in the caption.

Many people showed their support for Gillie in his Instagram comments.

“Keep up the great work Gillie. Continued prayers to you and your family champ,” one user wrote.

“Wow .. That’s GanGsTa ..Stay Strong You are the Light for others,” another user commented.

Cheese, whose real name is Devin Spady, was shot in the back in a triple shooting in Philadelphia. Two men, ages 28 and 31, were also shot, taken to the hospital, and later described as being in stable condition.

It took Gillie some time to process his son’s death, but he eventually shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

“I Miss u like s— Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” Gillie wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all.

“Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase [crying emoji] love u Cheese [five crying emojis].”