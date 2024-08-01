ESPN stars Malika Andrews, Elle Duncan prioritize mentoring at NABJ (photos)

The National Association of Black Journalists has received a good deal of national attention at this year’s annual conference. While much of that attention is the result of the disastrous appearance and talk with GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump, the essence of the conference has remained the same – a safe haven for Black journalists to fellowship and share information to elevate their careers.

This year, at the annual Sports Task Force Mentorship Breakfast, presented by ESPN, the event returned to the basics of mentorship and one-on-one interaction. There was a fireside chat with two of the network’s biggest stars and active NABJ members Elle Duncan and Malika Andrews, who shared a wealth of information in a short period. The chat was honest and unfiltered, dousing any perceived sense of ego in the Hilton Chicago ballroom.

“When I first got to ESPN, I was an online reporter,” Andrews told the audience. “When I was there, I started meeting with Dave Roberts, an executive at ESPN. We would have breakfast once every couple of months … He believed in me, more than I believed in myself … [So, if you can], find a mentor like that. Someone who will champion you and see you in places you wouldn’t even see yourself in.”

Duncan then echoed Andrews’ praise of Roberts and credited the Black male executive for advocating for Black women at the network. The Roberts’ shoutouts then brought up the importance of Black representation on an executive level in the industry.

“While we love what we do, and the visibility is important for young Black girls to see you hosting your own show, that means something,” Duncan said, “but the real power players are behind the scenes.”

Another of Andrews’ mentors, Marc J. Spears, sent a special video message to NABJ from the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The chat concluded with Andrews telling attendees that overthinking and anxiousness don’t end once you reach a certain level of national prominence.

“This business is hard work,” Andrews said. “It takes repeated commitment. Even on the days you don’t feel like it, or you feel like you’re being torn down and you’re not really sure what direction you’re going.

“That doesn’t change [by the way]. But what you need to do is link arms with the people in this room, so when you are feeling that way … you have someone who will lift you up on the days you don’t feel like getting out of bed.”

There were then breakout sessions, where seasoned professionals, executives, producers and managers spoke to attendees in further discussion, fielding questions about the business. After breakfast, the speakers, including Andrews and Duncan stayed for an extra hour to greet others and take photos.