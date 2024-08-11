Singer Ella Mai and Celtics’ Jayson Tatum celebrate their newborn

Singer Ella Mai and her boyfriend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, were in Paris for a special celebration. The couple recently welcomed their first child. The duo posed for family photos in the French capital with their newborn baby and Tatum’s son, Deuce. The picture was taken right after Team USA basketball team won a suspenseful game over France to claim its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal on Aug. 10.

In the picture, the “Boo’d Up” singer cradles the infant as Tatum poses with the rest of his family.



Mai first announced her pregnancy during a public celebration of Tatum’s and the Celtics’ recent NBA championship in Boston. In June, while wearing Tatum’s green jersey, her baby bump was clearly visible.

This is the first child for Mai and the second for Tatum.

Tatum became a father in 2017 when he welcomed Deuce with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

Deuce has since become a beloved figure in the basketball world, garnering loud cheers from fans before and after games.

“Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him,” Tatum shared with The Boston Globe in 2022. “They scream his name when he comes to games on the road and here at All-Star [Weekend]. He has his own personality.”

Tatum and Mai have been reportedly dating for the past five years, according to many outlets, though they never confirmed it publicly until June 2024.