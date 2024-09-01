Viral video of Ohio cop kicking Black man raises concerns over police conduct

A disturbing video has gone viral, showing an Ohio police officer kicking a Black man, Jaemiier McElroy, while he was kneeling with his hands in the air. This incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about police conduct in Canton, Ohio.

Incident Overview

On a recent Saturday night, police responded to a 911 call about a group arguing outside an apartment complex. Despite the caller indicating that there were no weapons or violence, officers arrived with guns drawn. The video, lasting only 24 seconds, captures the moment when Officer Brandon Momirov runs up and kicks McElroy in the head, despite him complying with police orders.

Consequences for McElroy

As a result of the incident, McElroy was hospitalized with a concussion and faced charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. However, his attorney, Bobby DiCello, argues that the video clearly shows McElroy was neither resisting nor obstructing. DiCello described the officer’s actions as “renegade, rogue, gang-style policing,” highlighting a troubling pattern of behavior among Canton police.

Police Chief’s Defense

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard defended Officer Momirov, stating that officers often encounter stressful situations. He claimed that their dedication has reduced violence in the community. However, DiCello dismissed this defense as “laughable,” citing multiple cases of police abuse in Canton, including three fatalities in the past two years.

Previous Incidents of Police Misconduct

The Canton police department has faced scrutiny for several incidents involving excessive force. Notably, in December 2023, officers shot and killed a man carrying a pellet gun, and earlier this year, a man died in police custody after repeatedly stating he couldn’t breathe. These incidents have led to calls for accountability and reform within the department.

Calls for Accountability

As the investigation continues, Chief Gabbard has stated that Officer Momirov will face disciplinary action if found to have violated policy or law. However, DiCello remains skeptical, emphasizing that the charges against McElroy lack justification based on the video evidence.

Conclusion

The incident involving Jaemiier McElroy is a stark reminder of the ongoing issues surrounding police brutality and the treatment of Black individuals by law enforcement. As the community seeks justice, it is crucial to hold officers accountable and advocate for meaningful reforms in policing practices.