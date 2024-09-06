Sade shows love for her transgender son

After a six-year hiatus from new music, iconic British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Sade Adu is making a powerful return. She is set to contribute a track titled “Young Lion” to the upcoming compilation album Transa, aimed at promoting transgender and nonbinary awareness. This project holds special significance for Sade, as it is inspired by her only child, Izaak, who has undergone a gender transition.

At 65 years old, Sade’s new song is a heartfelt dedication to Izaak, who now lives as a transgender man. The lyrics reflect the emotional journey of understanding and support, with lines such as, “You must have felt so alone, I should have known.” This personal touch resonates deeply, showcasing the struggles and triumphs faced by many in the transgender community.

About the Compilation Album Transa

Produced by the nonprofit organization Red Hot, known for its advocacy through music, Transa will feature an impressive lineup of over 100 artists. Notable contributors include André 3000, Moses Sumney, Sam Smith, and Hunter Schaefer from the hit series “Euphoria.” The album aims to honor the original eight stripes of the Pride flag, with its 46 tracks divided into eight thematic chapters.

The first single from the album is a cover of Prince’s classic “I Would Die 4 U,” performed by former members of Prince and the Revolution, Wendy & Lisa, alongside singer-songwriter Lauren Auder. Scheduled for release on Nov. 22, just in time for the holiday season, the album promises to be a significant cultural moment.