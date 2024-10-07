Yung Miami asked to sign baby oil bottle by TikToker (video)

A social media influencer got slick and slippery with Yung Miami by asking her to sign a bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby oil in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 7.

The silence from Yung Miami’s camp has been deafening in recent months, particularly since armed federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ palatial estates in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024. Diddy and Miami had been dating for the past couple of years and Yung Miami, a member of the City Girls, had been trumpeting their national and intercontinental excursions loudly on her Instagram pages.

That all changed after the feds paid Diddy, 54, that surprise visit. Yung Miami has since retreated into the shadows.

It doesn’t help that Miami, 30, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, previously admitted publicly that she liked golden showers during her sexual relations sessions.

After leaving Saucy Santana’s birthday bash at the Opium Nightclub in Atlanta, Yung Miami was outside signing items and grinning for fans. But when TikTok user @neverknowwhatagonnasee asked Miami if she’d sign a bottle of baby oil, Yung Miami’s mood changed.

Miami’s smile vanished instantly. She rolled her eyes and rolled up the window on the young inquirer. A man who looked like security ordered the gentleman to vacate the space as Yung Miami pulled off.

Fans found the encounter amusing

TikTok users were entertained by the short video.

“Caresha don’t wanna see another baby oil bottle😳😂,” said one user, while a second person said, “Security know he wanna laugh 🤣.”

A third person joked that the appearance of the bottle traumatized Yung Miami, saying, “U made that lady have a flash back 😭😭😭😭.”

Others chimed in with thoughts: