VICE TV to air Black comedy in America docuseries on Oct. 15

BROOKLYN, NY (October 3,2024) – VICE TV, the Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media, today announced Black Comedy In America, a new docuseries produced by SMAC Productions and She Ready Productions and hosted by comedians Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer and Ryan Davis, premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on VICE TV. The series explores the lore and legends of Black comedy and offers a definitive look at the history and impact of America’s most prolific Black comedians.

Black Comedy In America explores the comedic pioneers of film, television, and the standup scene, along with the humble beginnings and meteoric rises of the most powerful voices to ever enter Black comedy. The premiere begins with a rare sit-down reunion with The Original Kings of Comedy: Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. The series also delves into the cultural impact of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Best Man, Def Comedy Jam, the wave of memorable Black sitcoms from the 70s, and influential household names such as Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle. In addition, the show features a raw exploration of Jim Crow segregation with a nostalgic look at the foundations of the Chitlin’ Circuit, where Black comedy got its roots.

“This collection of comedians and their stories presents an expansive, yet intimate look at the setbacks, triumphs and cultural inroads blazed by the most incredible comedians the world has ever known” said Pete Gaffney, VICE Media’s President, Global TV. “We are glad to do our part in shining a light on these legends with a project that is both ambitious and historical.”

A cultural time capsule, the 10-episode series brings together icons and respected figures for deep dives into what and who have shaped comedy and American culture over the past century, including many who have used their comedic visions to push boundaries in the face of controversies in an ever-changing society.

“This docuseries will have you laughing from start to finish, but also learning the stories behind the careers of some of the most iconic comedians in Hollywood history,” said FredAnthony Smith, Vice President of Non-Scripted Entertainment at SMAC Productions. “It’s been a thrill to bring this historic project to life with VICE TV, and to showcase how Black comedy has been a light through difficult times, has shined a light on injustice, while highlighting what we all have in common.”

Each episode includes in-depth interviews with a who’s who of entertainers including Shaquille O’Neal, Marla Gibbs, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, Coco Jones, George Lopez, Luenell, Rachel Lindsay, Taye Diggs, W. Kamau Bell, B. Simone, and many more.

Black Comedy in America is executive produced by Lee Hoffman and Shane Ertter for VICE TV, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael Strahan and FredAnthony Smith for SMAC Productions, and Tiffany Haddish and Vanessa Spencer for She Ready Productions. Chris Spencer and Leslie Small also serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Julian Gooden, Leslie Small, and FredAnthony Smith.

