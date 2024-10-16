Angel Reese, one of the WNBA’s most popular players, recently bemoaned that her paychecks are woefully insufficient to cover “any of my bills” or her extravagant lifestyle preferences.

The WNBA rookie and pop culture phenomenon is reportedly hauling in about $72K per season, which fails to cover her $8K-a-month rent in a luxury apartment in Chicago [it comes to $96K per year]. Fans flamed Reese to a crisp for exemplifying brazen disrespect to her WNBA employers and practicing monetary irresponsibility.

The former LSU national champion — who rocketed to fame after thoroughly defeating America’s darling Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2023 collegiate national championship game — was exiting an elegant Victoria’s Secret Fashion show when she gave her sobering monetary testimony on Instagram.

Angel Reese said the WNBA can’t even pay one of her bills

Reese said she wouldn’t be able to afford her rent if she relied on her WNBA salary.

“Hating pays my bills, baby,” Reese started off saying, according to Livebitez. “I just hope you know the WNBA doesn’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. I’m gonna do the math real quick. I don’t even know my [WNBA] salary.”

After consulting with a friend on her WNBA salary, she seemingly had an epiphany. “I’m living beyond my means. My rent is more than that; it’s $8,000,” she told her four million Instagram followers.

Fans were harsh in their assessment of Reese

Fans did not express any sympathy for Reese, except to dole advice about tightening up on her expenditures and bringing them more in incongruence with her actual revenue streams.

“8k for rent sounds like a you problem respectfully lol,” one fan said mockingly, while a second fan added, “8k rent on 74k a year salary is so wild to me.”

A litany of other X users chimed in:

Some fans deep-fried Reese

Others were much more brutal in their assessments, saying that Reese’s mindset is “comical” and she exemplifies budgetary backwardness.