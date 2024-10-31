Man posing as Sexyy Red’s manager arrested for assault

In a shocking turn of events, a Miami man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he lured by posing as the manager of rapper Sexyy Red. This disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about safety and trust in the entertainment industry.

Details of the incident

On Oct. 29, Miami Gardens police apprehended 41-year-old Vladimir Joseph on multiple charges, including armed sexual battery and false imprisonment. The incident reportedly took place back in May after Joseph had attended an event at the Booby Trap on the River strip club, where Sexyy Red was performing.

According to reports, the victim was waiting outside the club when Joseph approached her in a gray Lexus. He introduced himself as “Alexander Beamer,” claiming to be Sexyy Red’s manager. Trusting his false identity, the woman accepted his invitation to leave with him.

A terrifying encounter

Once at Joseph’s home, the situation escalated dramatically. Allegations state that he brandished a gun, threatening the victim’s life if she did not comply with his demands. He forced her to consume cocaine, allegedly stating, “Take it or I will kill you.”

Joseph then proceeded to assault her for several hours, during which he recorded the acts on two cellphones. After the horrific ordeal, he forced the victim to take a shower before continuing the assault.

Aftermath and legal proceedings

Following the assault, Joseph arranged for the victim to return home via a Lyft ride, sending the ride details to her phone. This crucial piece of information helped authorities identify him as the perpetrator. The victim was treated at a local hospital, where a rape kit was collected, and she later identified Joseph in a police photo lineup.

Currently, Joseph is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as the investigation continues. This case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that can lurk behind seemingly harmless encounters in the nightlife scene.

Community response

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community, particularly among fans of Sexyy Red and those who frequent similar events. Many are calling for increased safety measures at venues and better awareness of potential threats posed by individuals who exploit their connections in the entertainment industry.

As discussions unfold, it’s essential for the community to come together to support victims of such crimes and advocate for their rights. The entertainment industry must also take a hard look at how it can protect its artists and their fans from predatory behavior.