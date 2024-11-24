Lizzo is virtually unrecognizable as she surges on with her remarkable weight loss regimen.

The Detroit-born songstress has been speaking to her fans at regular intervals throughout 2024 about her covenant to herself to shed excess weight and achieve optimum health.

It definitely looks as if she’s headed in the right direction.

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, 36, also conveyed to her 12 million Instagram followers how exercise has been therapeutic amid the incessant trolling she incurred throughout her Grammy-winning career about her weight. Lizzo’s also taken grief about her proclivity to show off her sizeable frame with barely any clothes on — and sometimes none at all.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has clapped back at fans who she says falsely believe that she has used the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to achieve her current look.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she said in a previous IG post.

Lizzo has been transparent with her fans about the amount of time she has devoted each day to the gym and changing her eating habits. She’s even admitted, as she did in September, when she has slipped up occasionally.

“I overate yesterday, and I’m feeling really bad about it,” she penned in the post. “I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment. And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too.”

Lizzo has yet to share when she plans to get back into the studio to record new music for her fans.