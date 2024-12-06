Keith Lee’s father cut him down from a noose after he tried to commit suicide

TikTok star Keith Lee revealed a life-changing story on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast this week. Lee, known for being reserved, opened up on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast about how his father saved him from a suicide attempt.

“I’m in the air for 10 seconds. I’m at the point where you start to regress, but it’s too late,” Lee recalled. “So, I’m trying to grab the ties and pull myself up. [My dad] came, picked me up, took me off them ties and told me how much he loved me, and that’s why I’m here today. I would’ve been gone. … I understood now, like he does love you. He grew up without his father. He was just doing the best that he could do with what he had. My dad sees me… this is why I tip my hat off to him, after everything we just went through, he came and picked me up and told me how much he loved me — and that’s why I’m here today.”

This revelation showed the character of Lee’s father and the strength of paternal love. Before the suicide attempt, Lee and his father had a serious argument that escalated to a physical fight. The confrontation was so intense that Lee’s father left the house for several hours to consult with friends. Those friends advised him to return home and evict Lee, saying he shouldn’t be allowed to stay after such disrespect.

Lee said his father returned holding an unidentified object and warned that future disrespect would have deadly consequences. He said they didn’t need to maintain any relationship. At that point, due to his deep depression, the future social media star attempted to end his life.