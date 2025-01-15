Jarvis Butts allegedly killed 13-year-old he impregnated

Jarvis Butts of Detroit is facing first-degree murder charges in the alleged rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 13-year-old niece whom he allegedly impregnated before disposing of the body.

Butts, 42, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity, according to CBS News.

The Jarvis Butts case gets even more grotesque

Another outlet, Click on Detroit Local 4, reports that Butts was already in custody after being charged in two other sexual assault cases — one for allegedly raping another girl under the age of 12, and the second was a 4-year-old girl who happens to be his own daughter. The daughter has reportedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Butts.

Na’Ziyah’s body has yet to be found

Detroit Local 4 said that Na’Ziyah Harris, 12, was last seen getting off her school bus on Jan. 9, 2024. She was never seen by her family members again and her body has never been recovered a year later.

Fox 2 News in Detroit stated that testimony from a witness puts Butts and Na’Ziyah together the night she disappeared.

Wayne County, Mich., prosecutors contend that Butts is a serial pedophile who meets women with young daughters with the intent to sexually assault those children.

In this case, prosecutors said Butts could not accept that he had gotten the 12-year-old pregnant and felt the need to get rid of the young mother-to-be and the unborn child. Prosecutors also believe the testimony from one of Butts’ business partners, cell tower tracking data and presenting 20 witnesses — experts, family members and law enforcement officials — provided ample evidence to indict Butts.

Butts reportedly has a history of committing sexual crimes

Furthermore, Court TV uncovered Butts’ chilling rap sheet. Butts, a father of 10 children, was convicted of sex crimes in 2005 and served a 10-year prison sentence. When Butts was released in 2015, he allegedly assaulted the other two young girls, including his daughter, which is why he was already in custody when he was charged with the murder of Na’Ziyah in September 2024.

Judge Aliyah Sabree agreed with prosecutors and ordered the case to be sent over to the 3rd Circuit Court for trial. Before she dismissed the court proceeding, Sabree spoke forcefully to Butts who was wearing a mask.

“You’re the monster in this whole picture,” Sabree told Butts in court on Thursday, according to Court TV. “She [Na’Ziyah] did deserve love from her parents and everyone who was in her life. She was ignored. She was neglected, and you took complete advantage of that. She wanted someone to love her, and she will never know what that feels like. I pray for the healing of all the victims and the young girls, and possibly boys, who have come into contact with you.”

Rapper Skilla will pay the funeral costs for Na’Ziyah

The case so riveted Detroit that rapper Skilla offered to pay the entirety of the funeral services for Na’Ziyah, whom law enforcement officials and prosecutors believe was murdered by Butts in January 2024.