Thompson Hospitality’s newest delicious spot

Milk & Honey and other good food now available at 14th franchise location, in Charlottesville, Va.

Family-run hospitality company with 33 years of excellence in the food industry, Thompson Restaurants, announced the opening of Milk & Honey in Charlottesville, VA This opening marks the 14th Milk & Honey location in Thompson Restaurants portfolio.

Bringing the vibrant and upscale flavors of Southern-inspired cuisine to Charlottesville, Milk & Honey is set to deliver an unforgettable dining experience filled with mouthwatering dishes, lively music, and welcoming vibes. Rooted in a passion for the communal joy of Southern fare, Milk & Honey is on a mission to redefine what it means to dine out in Charlottesville; lunch, dinner, happy hour and brunch. Guests can indulge in the daily $24.99 Snow Crab Leg + Old Bay Fries special or enjoy the $39.99 “Taste of Milk & Honey” Unlimited Dinner Special from 4:00 PM to close, allowing them to savor their favorite dishes on repeat. With stylish interiors, upbeat energy, and a focus on quality ingredients, Milk & Honey Charlottesville will deliver a Southern-inspired dining experience that feels both elevated and approachable, satisfying cravings any time of day.


Milk & Honey specializes in delicious Southern cuisine

“After four incredible years of Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom, we are pleased to announce the arrival of the beloved Milk & Honey brand,” said Alex Berentzen, COO of Thompson Restaurants. “We see that Southern cuisine is underserved in Charlottesville and we are excited to fill the void with our fan-favorite menu items.”

Milk & Honey brings bold, comforting flavors with Southern influence to life with its delightful dinner selections and all-day brunch offerings such as Award-Winning Shrimp & GritsChicken & Waffles, Honey Old Bay Wings, Cajun Shrimp Pasta, and the indulgent Berries & Cream French Toast. Guests can also savor an array of crisp salads, hearty sandwiches, and indulgent desserts. Nestled in a welcoming space with modern Southern charm, Milk & Honey pairs its delicious menu with outstanding Southern hospitality, ensuring every guest feels right at home.


photos courtesy of bullfrog&baum

