Police under investigation after arrest of DaBaby

DaBaby is alleging that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department performed an illegal search on him following a toy giveaway in his hometown.

As it turns out, he might have point as Internal Affairs has launched an investigation of its officers.

Following his arrest, DaBaby was charged with suspicion of marijuana possession but was given a citation to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of weed possession, obstruction and resisting arrest instead of getting hauled down to police headquarters.

He was issued two citations before he was let go, according to police.

DaBaby is accusing his hometown police force of “targeting” him every time he performs in his city and not having proper probable cause to justify a search of his car.

“Dirty [expletive] police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city,” DaBaby posted to his Instagram stories. “Unlawfully shining multiple flash lights in my car looking for reasons to support an illegal search by the time I get off stage.”

But the police department issued a statement, according to The Root, that they smelled the pungent odor associated with marijuana emitting from DaBaby’s car when he exited it at the event.

The statement also said officers “attempted to initiate a voluntary contact with Kirk. Officers stated that Kirk walked away from them and he refused to speak with the officers. Officers stated they detained Kirk in handcuffs and indicated they legally searched the vehicle. Officers stated they located marijuana in the vehicle and Kirk was transported to another location for the safety and security of Kirk and the officers.”

The department also said that it is launching an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers “followed department policies and directives” during the incident.