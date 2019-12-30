Lil’ Mo leaves husband after he spit on her in front of their kids

Pop culture fans will not be surprised that singer Lil’ Mo has proclaimed that she is leaving her husband after watching their tumultuous marriage on We TV’s “Marriage Bootcamp.”
But Mo, 41, who was born Cynthia Karen Loving in Long Island, New York, told her former co-host DJ Quick Silva on his radio show that the final straw happened when her husband, boxer Karl Dugan, spit on her in front of their children.
“When he spit on me…and my kids were there the day we got back from ‘Marriage Boot Camp,'” Lil Mo explains. “What I did was — ’cause I still have the audio — I just remember running out the house that night. It was like two o’clock…when we flew back we were gonna have [a] family day. All the kids, we were gonna go to the mall and stuff like that. And I was just like, ‘Hey, you were supposed to be here…you’re drunk, you’re high. Something isn’t right.’ So he just starts yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Bro, my kids are here- this and that.’”
The split comes after the talk of infidelity, theft and rampant drug and alcohol abuse. Mo announced on Instagram and on the “QuickSilva Show,” that she is dropping many things from her life, including her former opioid addiction as well as her husband — and she indicated she’s not done yet.
BUT 👏 I 👏 DID!!!!!!! the OPPS is real mad that i can speak about not having to wake up and pop a 30 PLUS, addi, tramadol and/or whatever else was brought into the house by the devil. I was just the MONEY. Not gonna even CAP. Spent sooooo much 💰 paying other people bills just to be high and a functioning addict. Glad i let the TOXIC GO!!!! I prayed for this GLOW. 2020 gonna be a BIG year for MY children and I. I got some more things to let go of. So many more people to cut off. More old habits to quit. BUT to those that came to HELL to GET me OUT i appreciate you soooooo much. We LIT!! @woo__says @4evakenna7 @huggie_meyers @jdloving1 @ck1loving nobody knows what went on in the dark. But now I’m GLOWING. Clean bitch, inside out. Was in and out of court because i was being PHYSICALLY abused. The judge finally Granted my FULL PFA (protection from abuse) which covers the whole world. NO CAP!!! I had to let this GO. It’s been burning inside me bcuz i know I’m gonna help someone heal. I was ashamed when i hit the bottom. i wanted to die so bad. But i was HIGH and thinking it was OK cuz i could afford it. Im LIL MO. I’m famous. Famous people do drugs. Until the day i heard the words “I’ll blow your fcukin head off and throw you over this balcony”!! Then i ran for MY LIFE!! 9 months ago. I haven’t looked back!! Im at so much peace i don’t want it to be disturbed (save yourself then put the oxygen mask on everyone else) #glow #FNF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️whatever you are dealing with Don’t take into the new decade. We 28 days away. You can quit NEOWWWWWWW!! Don’t be embarrassed be empowered.
Listen to Lil’ Mo talk about her marriage, her career and her former drug addiction on the “QuickSliva Show” below: