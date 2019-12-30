Lil’ Mo leaves husband after he spit on her in front of their kids

Pop culture fans will not be surprised that singer Lil’ Mo has proclaimed that she is leaving her husband after watching their tumultuous marriage on We TV’s “Marriage Bootcamp.”

But Mo, 41, who was born Cynthia Karen Loving in Long Island, New York, told her former co-host DJ Quick Silva on his radio show that the final straw happened when her husband, boxer Karl Dugan, spit on her in front of their children.

“When he spit on me…and my kids were there the day we got back from ‘Marriage Boot Camp,'” Lil Mo explains. “What I did was — ’cause I still have the audio — I just remember running out the house that night. It was like two o’clock…when we flew back we were gonna have [a] family day. All the kids, we were gonna go to the mall and stuff like that. And I was just like, ‘Hey, you were supposed to be here…you’re drunk, you’re high. Something isn’t right.’ So he just starts yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Bro, my kids are here- this and that.’”

The split comes after the talk of infidelity, theft and rampant drug and alcohol abuse. Mo announced on Instagram and on the “QuickSilva Show,” that she is dropping many things from her life, including her former opioid addiction as well as her husband — and she indicated she’s not done yet.

Listen to Lil’ Mo talk about her marriage, her career and her former drug addiction on the “QuickSliva Show” below: