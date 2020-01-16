Tamar Braxton reportedly lands new beauty TV show

Tamar Braxton first notified pop culture that she had a new television show in the works nearly a year ago. Now it looks like that declaration is finally manifesting itself.

The youngest and arguably the most popular Braxton, 42, is set to star in a new “beauty” television show for Vh1, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“I have a VH1 show coming up that got picked up for 20 episodes. I’m really excited about it. It’s kinda like a musical sort of. But it’s really, really good and entertaining. I’ve always been into acting,” Braxton said, according to TJB. “I started off with Tyler Perry, a lot of people don’t know that. I did Madea Goes to Jail. We had a great time. Ever since then I’ve had the acting bug. Then the reality show came and the music bug definitely never goes away.”

Braxton soared to fame a decade ago when the “Braxton Family Values” first aired on WE TV. Her infamous histrionics and overdramatizations quickly catapulted her to the forefront, even supplanting her legendary eldest sister, Toni Braxton, as the family’s premiere personality.

Since then, Braxton has starred on “The Real,” which ended unceremoniously in 2016 when she was terminated without explanation. She has also starred on “Celebrity Big Brother” where she won $25,000.

Braxton claims that contractural obligations prevented her from starring in other TV projects before now.

“A lot of people thought that after ‘The Real’ I wasn’t able to get a job in television, but that was just simply not true,” Braxton told SoulBounce. “I was contractually obligated to not be on television, and it was really hard for me as a matter of fact.”

No other explanation nor details have been revealed about the new beauty show. Stay tuned.