Kobe and Nipsey show the hip-hop generation they must have an estate plan

Kobe Bryant with wife Vanessa Bryant (left) and daughters Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant at the LA premiere of A Wrinkle In Time at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2018. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown)

With the untimely and tragic deaths of NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, there is one thing that is evident: death can occur at any place and time, and people must have their affairs in order ahead of time.

Death is not reserved for the elderly or the sick who know their time is coming. It is unpredictable. It is unimaginable. It is unfortunate. It is something over which you have no control. What you can control, however, is the disposition of your assets upon death — if and only if you have an estate plan.

An estate plan determines how your assets are preserved, managed and distributed after death or upon incapacitation. A complete estate plan includes a last will and testament, durable power of attorney for finances, advanced medical directive, and health care proxy. It could also include a trust agreement and charitable donations, as well as tax planning and funeral and/or burial arrangements.

Lerae Funderburg

Lerae Funderburg, Esq. is a mother of two beautiful children under the age of 5, and the Founder and Managing Partner of Funderburg Law, LLC. Funderburg Law, LLC, is a boutique law firm that specializes in entertainment and business transactions, and estate planning. Lerae has received extensive drafting and negotiating training, particularly in the areas of music and film, from top-notch industry professionals. Lerae brings excellence, professionalism, integrity, and humility to every issue presented. Her philosophy for success is individual attention coupled with high quality work product, completed on time and always with the client’s overall vision in mind. She is very passionate about everything she does and brings that same passion in assisting her clients to achieve their goals with the law in mind.



