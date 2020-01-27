Photographer Tailiah Breon trains her lens on entertainers, brands and fashion

In a short span of seven years, Tailiah Breon has become recognized for her fashion, commercial and editorial photography. As the chief executive officer of Fashion Prodigy LLC, Breon has worked with lifestyle brands such as xoNecole as well as famed photographers like Derek Blanks and is making her mark throughout the industry.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Breon is currently based in Atlanta, where she continues to perfect her craft and sharpen her skills.

What inspired you to pursue photography?

It was my senior year in high school. I joined a photography club at school. … After my first test shoot on my iPhone with some friends after school, I fell in love with the whole experience of creating.

Among all of the personalities you have photographed, who were the most significant?

Chrisette Michele, Monica Brown, Keri Hilson, Timon K. Durrett of OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Necole Kane of xoNecole, Donna Biscoe of OWN’s “Ambitions” and Derek Blanks for KRAVE Magazine’s fall issue.

